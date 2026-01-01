ConvertX is a self-hosted online file converter that handles over a thousand different file formats — documents, images, audio, video, and more — through a simple web interface. Because conversion happens entirely on your own server, sensitive files never leave your infrastructure and there are no upload size limits, no watermarks, and no per-conversion fees imposed by a third-party service.

Self-hosting ConvertX is particularly valuable for businesses and organizations with data handling requirements that prevent uploading proprietary documents to external cloud services. Automatic file cleanup with configurable retention periods keeps storage usage manageable, while optional user authentication lets you control who can use the service. This deployment provides a complete conversion service with persistent storage ready to handle any format workflow.