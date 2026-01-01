Deploy CodiMD in one click installation.
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for teams to write documentation, meeting notes, and presentations together.
Choose a VPS plan for CodiMD
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with CodiMD
CodiMD is an open-source, self-hosted real-time collaborative markdown editor built on HackMD's foundation. It lets multiple team members edit the same document simultaneously with instant synchronization, making it ideal for technical documentation, sprint notes, architecture decision records, and collaborative writing of any kind. The split-screen editor renders markdown live so writers always see exactly how their content will look.
Self-hosting CodiMD means your notes and documents never pass through third-party servers, which matters for organizations handling internal strategies, client information, or technical specifications. All data stays on your VPS-backed PostgreSQL database, and you control who can register and access the platform. This deployment pairs the CodiMD server with PostgreSQL for reliable document and user storage.
Key features of CodiMD
Real-time collaboration
Multiple authors edit the same document simultaneously with live synchronization and individual cursor indicators.
Rich markdown rendering
Render diagrams, UML charts, mathematical formulas, code blocks with syntax highlighting, and embedded media from markdown.
Presentation mode
Convert any markdown document into a slide deck for presentations without leaving the editor.
Version history
Browse and restore previous revisions of any document so no collaborative edit is ever permanently lost.
Multiple export formats
Export documents to PDF, HTML, or raw markdown to share content outside the platform when needed.
Why run CodiMD on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.