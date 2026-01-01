ChronoFrame is a modern open-source photo gallery built for photographers who want a beautiful, metadata-aware home for their work without surrendering it to a cloud service. Built on Nuxt 4 with a fast image pipeline, it automatically parses EXIF on upload, reverse-geocodes shooting locations, generates ThumbHash placeholders for instant loading, and supports Live and Motion Photos alongside JPEG, PNG, and HEIC/HEIF.

Running ChronoFrame on your VPS keeps full-resolution originals, GPS coordinates, and viewing history under your control — no subscription, no per-photo limits, no third-party scanning. Photos can live on local disk or any S3-compatible bucket, and the included explore map turns every trip into a browsable timeline of where each frame was captured.