Deploy Chibisafe in one click installation.
Blazing fast open-source file vault for uploading, sharing, and managing files, photos, and documents with shareable links.
Choose a VPS plan for Chibisafe
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Chibisafe
Chibisafe is a self-hosted file vault written in TypeScript that makes sharing files effortless. Upload anything — photos, videos, documents, code snippets — and receive an instant shareable link. Chunked uploads ensure large files transfer reliably even on slower connections, while a clean masonry gallery lets you browse your media visually.
Unlike hosted file sharing services, self-hosting Chibisafe gives you full control over storage, access policies, and user management. Run it in public mode for open uploads, user accounts mode for registered users, or invite-only mode for private teams — all configurable from the built-in admin dashboard without touching configuration files.
Key features of Chibisafe
Chunked File Uploads
Automatically splits large files into chunks to ensure reliable transfers even on unstable connections, with no practical file size ceiling.
Albums and Galleries
Organize uploads into albums with shareable gallery links for distributing photo collections or document bundles in one URL.
Built-In URL Shortener
Shorten any external URL alongside file hosting, consolidating all your sharing needs into a single self-hosted service.
ShareX and iOS Support
Native ShareX configuration and an iOS shortcut let you upload screenshots and files from desktop or mobile in seconds.
Flexible Access Control
Switch between public, user accounts, or invite-only mode to precisely control who can upload to your instance.
Why run Chibisafe on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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