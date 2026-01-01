Checkrr is an open-source library integrity scanner that protects large media collections from silent corruption. It runs ffprobe, magic-number, and mimetype checks across every video, audio, and subtitle file in your library, then hashes verified files into a bbolt database so future scans skip known-good content and complete in minutes instead of hours.

When a file fails inspection, Checkrr connects to the arr stack you already run — Sonarr, Radarr, or Lidarr — deletes the broken copy, and triggers a fresh download via the matching service. Self-hosting Checkrr keeps your media inventory under your own control with no third-party API limits and zero ongoing cost.