Checkcle is a full-stack monitoring platform that gives DevOps teams and system administrators unified visibility over websites, APIs, servers, and SSL certificates from a single self-hosted dashboard. It monitors HTTP, TCP, DNS, and ping endpoints alongside Linux and Windows server metrics — CPU, RAM, disk, and network — all in real time.

Unlike SaaS monitoring tools that charge per monitor or per user, self-hosting Checkcle on your own VPS means unlimited monitors, full data ownership, and no recurring fees. Public status pages and multi-channel alerting via Telegram, Slack, Discord, Email, and Matrix keep your team and users informed when incidents occur.