Centrifugo is an open-source, language-agnostic real-time messaging server that delivers instant messages to connected users through WebSocket, HTTP-streaming, Server-Sent Events, WebTransport, and gRPC. Any backend — regardless of language or framework — can publish messages via a simple HTTP or gRPC API, making it straightforward to add real-time features to existing applications without rewriting them.

Self-hosting Centrifugo on your VPS eliminates per-message and per-connection fees charged by commercial real-time services like Pusher or Ably, while giving you full control over scaling, data routing, and security configuration.