Casibase is an open-source knowledge management and AI chatbot platform that lets organizations build domain-specific assistants backed by real enterprise data. It combines embedding-based document ingestion with support for multiple large language models — including ChatGPT, Claude, Llama 3, and DeepSeek — so teams can query their own knowledge base through a natural-language chat interface without sending raw documents to third-party services.

Self-hosting Casibase on your own VPS keeps proprietary documents, conversation history, and model API keys entirely on infrastructure you control. The stack ships with MySQL for persistence and integrates with Casdoor for enterprise-grade authentication including GitHub, Google, and custom OAuth providers.