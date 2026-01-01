Bazarr is a companion application to Sonarr and Radarr that automates the entire subtitle workflow for your media library. It monitors your library for new content and automatically searches, downloads, and organizes subtitles in your preferred languages across 20+ providers including OpenSubtitles, Subscene, Addic7ed, and Podnapisi. When better subtitle versions become available, Bazarr upgrades them automatically — no manual searching required.

Running Bazarr on a dedicated VPS gives it the consistent uptime and reliable public IP address needed for uninterrupted provider access — home networks with dynamic IPs can be blocked by subtitle providers over time. Combined with subtitle synchronization tools that fix timing mismatches and support for hearing-impaired SDH tracks, Bazarr delivers complete subtitle coverage for every piece of media in your library.