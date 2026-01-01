Deploy Baserow in one click installation.
Open-source no-code database and Airtable alternative for building collaborative spreadsheets, workflows, and internal tools.
Choose a VPS plan for Baserow
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Baserow
Baserow is an open-source no-code platform that lets teams build collaborative databases, internal tools, and automated workflows through a familiar spreadsheet interface — no SQL, no infrastructure setup, and no per-record pricing. Tables, rich field types, views, forms, and a REST API make it a practical Airtable alternative for product, operations, marketing, and engineering teams.
Self-hosting Baserow on your own VPS keeps customer records, project trackers, CRM data, and form responses inside your infrastructure instead of a SaaS vendor's database. You control storage limits, retention, integrations, and access — and you avoid per-seat fees that scale with team size as your usage grows.
Key features of Baserow
Spreadsheet UI
Edit data through a familiar grid interface with sorting, filtering, grouping, and inline cell editing that feels like Excel or Google Sheets.
Rich field types
Combine text, numbers, dates, single and multi-select, formulas, file attachments, links between tables, and lookup fields in one schema.
Multiple views
Visualize the same table as a grid, kanban board, calendar, gallery, or form to support different team workflows without duplicating data.
Forms and sharing
Publish public forms that write directly into your tables and share read-only or editable views with collaborators outside your workspace.
REST API and webhooks
Every table exposes a typed REST API and webhook triggers, letting you integrate Baserow with custom apps, automations, and BI tools.
Why run Baserow on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.