Audiobookshelf is a comprehensive self-hosted media server built specifically for audiobooks, podcasts, and e-books. It provides a Progressive Web App accessible from any browser plus native iOS and Android apps with offline listening support. The platform streams all audio formats on-the-fly, fetches metadata and cover art automatically, and keeps individual playback progress synced across all devices for each user.

Self-hosting puts you in full control of your media library — no subscription fees, no file size limits, and no vendor lock-in. Podcast auto-downloading, RSS feed generation, chapter management, and audio file merging tools make Audiobookshelf a complete replacement for commercial audiobook platforms while keeping your listening habits and purchased content entirely private.