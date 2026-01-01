Deploy Apprise API in one click installation.
Unified REST notification gateway that sends alerts to over 120 services including Slack, Discord, email, and mobile push.
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What you can build with Apprise API
Apprise API is a lightweight REST microservice that wraps the Apprise Notification Library, giving any application a single endpoint to reach over 120 notification platforms simultaneously. Instead of maintaining separate integrations for Slack, Discord, PagerDuty, email, and mobile push in every service you operate, you configure destinations once in Apprise API and route notifications to them all through a single HTTP call.
Self-hosting Apprise API keeps notification routing logic and any sensitive webhook tokens on your own infrastructure rather than passing through a third-party aggregator. The stateful configuration mode persists your notification endpoints and templates across restarts, while the built-in web interface lets you test and manage destinations without writing code.
Key features of Apprise API
120+ Notification Services
Reach Slack, Discord, Microsoft Teams, PagerDuty, Pushover, email, and dozens more through a single unified API, eliminating the need to maintain separate integrations per service.
Stateful Configuration
Store notification endpoints and templates persistently so you can reference them by tag across multiple applications without repeating connection details in every request.
Tagging and Routing
Organize notification destinations into named groups and send targeted alerts to the right audience — on-call engineers, a specific team channel, or all channels at once — with a single tag parameter.
Built-In Web Interface
Configure, test, and manage notification endpoints through a browser-based UI, so non-developers can set up new destinations without touching the REST API directly.
Attachment Support
Send files, images, and log snippets alongside notification messages, making alerts more actionable by including the evidence needed to diagnose and respond immediately.
Why run Apprise API on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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