Deploy Apache Hop in one click installation.
Open-source visual data orchestration platform for designing pipelines and workflows that run anywhere.
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What you can build with Apache Hop
Apache Hop (Hop Orchestration Platform) is an open-source data integration and orchestration project incubated and graduated at the Apache Software Foundation as the modern successor to Pentaho Data Integration (Kettle). It lets data engineers visually design pipelines and workflows that move and transform data across files, databases, message queues, cloud warehouses, and SaaS APIs without writing custom code.
This template deploys Hop Web, the browser-based version of the Hop GUI running on Apache Tomcat. Self-hosting Hop on your own VPS keeps every connection string, credential, and intermediate dataset on infrastructure you control, with no per-user, per-pipeline, or row-volume fees common to commercial ETL platforms.
Key features of Apache Hop
Visual pipeline designer
Drag-and-drop editor with 200+ transforms and actions covering files, databases, APIs, message queues, and data quality checks — no Java or Python required to build production pipelines.
Browser-based GUI
The same Hop GUI experience as the desktop client, delivered through Tomcat so teams can design pipelines from any browser without local Java installs.
Engine-agnostic execution
Design once and run pipelines on the native Hop engine, Apache Spark, Apache Flink, or Google Cloud Dataflow through the Apache Beam runner abstraction.
Metadata-driven workflows
Reuse connections, run configurations, pipeline templates, and unit tests as first-class metadata objects checked into git alongside the pipeline definitions.
Built-in data lineage
Every transform records inputs, outputs, and field mappings so analysts can trace a column back to its source files or tables across complex multi-step workflows.
Why run Apache Hop on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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