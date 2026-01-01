Apache Gravitino is a geo-distributed, federated metadata lake that gives data teams a single place to manage tables, schemas, filesets, models, and access policies across heterogeneous catalogs. Unlike a traditional Hive Metastore, Gravitino federates existing catalogs without copying metadata and exposes them through a unified REST API and modern web UI, so engines like Trino, Spark, Flink, and Doris can query the same logical view.

Self-hosting Gravitino on your own VPS keeps sensitive lineage, schema definitions, and credential mappings inside your environment and avoids the recurring cost of managed metadata services. The bundled Iceberg REST catalog endpoint is ready to back lakehouse tables out of the box.