Vite hosting
Deploy apps built with Vite in minutes
Simple pricing for Vite hosting
+3 mo. free
Business benefits:
+3 mo. free
Everything in Business, plus:
+3 mo. free
Business benefits:
+3 mo. free
Everything in Business, plus:
Built for Vite-powered apps
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Connect GitHub, upload a ZIP, or deploy from AI code assistant. Your framework is auto-detected, build commands handled, and you're ready to ship
2. Deploy instantly
Launch your Node.js web app in seconds. Servers, security, and scaling — all taken care of
3. Manage and scale
Stay in control and scale with confidence. Monitor performance, map domains, and redeploy automatically.