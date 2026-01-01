Replit hosting
Deploy Replit apps faster with full control and simple hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From $3.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Get Replit hosting with confidence. Enjoy reliable performance, simple setup, and peace of mind with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
$18.99
$3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
$27.99
$7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
$18.99
$3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
$27.99
$7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Deploy Replit Projects Faster with Reliable Hosting
Deploy your Replit app with less setup and more control. Our managed hosting makes it easy to move from code to production, with a simple workflow that helps you launch faster and keep your project running smoothly. Get the performance and reliability your app needs as it grows. With scalable resources, strong uptime, and hosting handled for you, you can focus on building while we take care of the infrastructure.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Replit hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Replit hosting services.
What is Replit hosting?
Replit hosting lets you deploy apps built in Replit so they can run online for users. It is a simple way to publish small to medium web apps without managing server setup.
How is Replit hosting different from VPS hosting?
Replit hosting is easier to start with and needs less server management. VPS hosting gives you more control, custom configuration, and predictable resources for larger or more complex workloads.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, you can connect a private GitHub repository if your deployment setup supports the required permissions. Make sure access is authorized before starting the deployment.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Replit hosting plans can include usage limits for compute, bandwidth, or requests. If your app grows, check the plan details so you know when overage charges or upgrades may apply.
How do I migrate or set up my app?
Start by linking your code, checking environment variables, and deploying the project. If you are moving from another host, verify dependencies and domain settings before switching traffic.