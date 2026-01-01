Lovable hosting
Deploy Lovable apps with speed and full control
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From $3.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose a plan that gives your Lovable project the confidence and reliability it needs to run smoothly. Every plan includes our 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get started with peace of mind.
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
$18.99
$3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
$27.99
$7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
$18.99
$3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
$27.99
$7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Launch Lovable Apps Faster with Reliable Hosting
Deploy your Lovable app faster with hosting built for simplicity and control. Get a setup that is easy to manage, performs well under real traffic, and keeps your project ready to grow without extra complexity. With managed hosting, you can focus on building while the platform handles stability, uptime, and scaling. It is a practical choice for technical teams that want reliable performance and a smoother path from launch to production.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Lovable hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Lovable hosting services.
What is Lovable hosting?
Lovable hosting is a hosting setup designed to deploy and run apps built with Lovable. It gives you a simple way to launch your project without managing server infrastructure.
How is Lovable hosting different from VPS hosting?
Lovable hosting is easier to start with and handles the deployment flow for you. VPS hosting gives you more server control, but it also requires more setup and maintenance.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes, you can deploy a private GitHub repository if you connect the correct account and grant access. This keeps your code private while still allowing deployment.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
Plans may include usage limits, such as bandwidth or resource caps. If your app grows, check the plan details so you know whether overage fees apply.
Can I migrate an existing project or set up Lovable hosting quickly?
Yes, setup is designed to be straightforward, and you can move an existing project with the right repo and deployment settings. If you already have a Lovable app, getting it live is usually quick.