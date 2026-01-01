Cursor hosting
Deploy Cursor AI faster with full control and simple hosting
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From $3.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
One monthly price, no hidden fees
Choose the Cursor AI hosting plan that fits your workflow with confidence. Enjoy reliable performance, easy setup, and the peace of mind of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
$18.99
$3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
$27.99
$7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
$18.99
$3.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
$27.99
$7.99 /mo
+3 mo. free
Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Host Cursor AI with Fast, Reliable Performance
Deploy Cursor AI without the usual setup work. Our managed hosting gives you a simple path from installation to production, with fast performance, reliable uptime, and the resources you need to keep your workspace responsive. Scale when your needs grow, without adding extra complexity. You get a stable hosting environment, straightforward management, and the flexibility to support more users, more projects, and heavier workloads as your team expands.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Cursor hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Cursor hosting services.
What is Cursor AI hosting?
Cursor AI hosting is a setup for running and deploying apps built with Cursor. It gives you a server environment where you can host your project, connect it to your codebase, and make it available online.
How is Cursor hosting different from VPS hosting?
Cursor hosting is optimized for Cursor-based workflows and app deployment, while VPS hosting gives you a general-purpose virtual server. VPS is more flexible, but Cursor hosting can be easier if you want a faster setup for development and launch.
Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?
Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repo during setup, then deploy your app without making the code public. You’ll need the right repository access and permissions.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees?
That depends on the hosting plan. Check the included bandwidth and resource limits before you deploy, so you know when usage may increase your costs.
How hard is it to migrate or set up Cursor AI hosting?
Setup is usually straightforward if your project is already in GitHub. Migration from another host is also simple for most apps, especially if your environment variables and build settings are ready.