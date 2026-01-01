Claude code hosting

Deploy Claude Code Faster with Full Control

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From  $3.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
claude code hosting

One monthly price, no hidden fees

Choose the plan that fits your Claude Code setup with confidence. Enjoy reliable performance, clear pricing, and peace of mind with our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
$18.99
$3.99 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
$27.99
$7.99 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
$18.99
$3.99 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
$27.99
$7.99 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Host Claude Code with Ease

Deploy Claude Code quickly on a platform built for speed and simplicity. Get the performance you need for development workflows, with managed hosting that handles the setup, updates, and server maintenance for you. Scale your environment as your projects grow, while keeping uptime high and operations straightforward. It’s an easy way to run Claude Code with less overhead and more time to focus on building.
claude code hosting

Push your code. We’ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

Recommended server location:

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.

Local deployment. Global reach

Claude code hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Claude code hosting services.

What is Claude Code hosting?

Claude Code hosting is a server setup optimized for running Claude Code workflows, automations, and related developer tools reliably with the resources they need.

How is Claude Code hosting different from VPS hosting?

VPS hosting gives you general-purpose server access, while Claude Code hosting is configured for Claude Code use cases with simpler setup and a more focused environment for developers.

Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?

Yes. You can connect a private GitHub repository during setup and deploy your code securely without making it public.

Are there traffic limits or overage fees?

Plans include defined resources and traffic allowances. If you need more capacity, you can upgrade your plan instead of dealing with surprise overage fees.

Can Hostinger help me migrate or set up Claude Code hosting?

Yes. You can start from a fresh setup or migrate an existing project, and our onboarding guides help you get running faster.

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