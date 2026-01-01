Angular hosting

Deploy Angular apps with speed, simplicity, and full control

Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From  $3.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
angular hosting
Choose a plan with confidence and launch your Angular app on a reliable hosting platform built for performance. If you’re not fully satisfied, you’re covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
$18.99
$3.99 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
$27.99
$7.99 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
79% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
$18.99
$3.99 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for $191.52 (regular price $911.52). Renews at $16.99/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
30 AI website builder credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Business benefits:

Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
71% off
Cloud Startup
20X more power for your websites with Cloud hosting
$27.99
$7.99 /mo

+3 mo. free

Get 48 months for $383.52 (regular price $1,343.52). Renews at $25.99/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
50 AI website builder credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year

Everything in Business, plus:

Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a dedicated IP address
Handle peak traffic with a power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
View all features

The price displayed is the monthly rate excluding applicable taxes. The total price for the plan to be paid upfront at checkout includes the monthly rate multiplied by the number of months in your plan, along with any applicable taxes.

Deploy Angular apps faster with reliable hosting

Deploy your Angular app faster with a hosting setup built for simplicity and control. Upload your project, connect your workflow, and launch with minimal configuration, so you can spend less time on server setup and more time improving your application. Get the performance and reliability your app needs as traffic grows. With managed hosting, optimized uptime, and resources that scale with demand, your Angular site stays responsive and available without adding extra operational work.
angular hosting

Push your code. We’ll take it from here

1. Connect your project

1. Connect your project

Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.

2. Deploy instantly

2. Deploy instantly

Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.

3. Manage and scale

3. Manage and scale

Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.

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Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location or CDN close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers and CDNs all over the world: North America, Europe, Asia, South America, South Africa, and Australia.

Local deployment. Global reach

Angular hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Angular hosting services.

What is Angular hosting?

Angular hosting is a web hosting setup optimized to deploy and serve Angular apps. It gives you the tools to publish your built app, connect a domain, and keep it accessible online.

How is Angular hosting different from VPS hosting?

Angular hosting is simpler for deploying Angular frontends, while VPS hosting gives you full server control. If you only need to host an Angular app, Angular hosting is usually faster to set up and easier to manage.

Can I deploy a private GitHub repository?

Yes, you can deploy from a private GitHub repository if the hosting platform supports secure repository access. This makes it easier to connect your codebase and automate updates.

Are there traffic limits or overage fees?

Plans may include bandwidth or usage limits, so it’s best to check the details before you buy. Choose a plan that matches your expected traffic to avoid unexpected costs.

Can you help me migrate or set up my Angular app?

Yes, migration and initial setup are usually straightforward for Angular hosting. You can upload your build files, connect your domain, and go live with minimal configuration.

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