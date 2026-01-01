Take your travel brand further with a .voyage domain
$67.99/yr$5.99/1st yearFor first year
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About the .voyage domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .voyage domain
What is a .voyage domain?
.voyage is a generic top-level domain for travel-themed and voyage-related sites. Anyone can register it; there are no special geographic or eligibility restrictions.
Who is a .voyage domain for?
A .voyage domain works well for travel agencies, tour operators, cruise planners, bloggers, and relocation services who want a memorable, journey-focused web address. It fits both personal travel projects and growing businesses.
Why choose a .voyage domain?
A .voyage domain helps people understand your siteâ€™s focus at a glance and makes your web address more distinctive and memorable. It supports clear branding, easy sharing, and a professional presence across web pages, email, and marketing as you grow.
Domain information for .voyage
TLD
.voyage
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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Itâ€™s a great alternative to .com â€“ generic and universal.
.voyage domain FAQs
What does a .voyage domain mean?
A .voyage domain signals travel, journeys, or a trip-focused brand. Today, itâ€™s often used by travel companies, blogs, tour operators, and anyone building a journey-themed site.
Is a .voyage domain trusted?
Yes. .voyage is a valid top-level domain and works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is operated through an official registry, which helps keep the extension recognized.
Is a .voyage a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about travel, adventure, or a journey-based concept. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension itself.
Should I choose a .voyage domain or .com domain?
Choose .voyage if you want a name that matches a travel or journey theme and helps you find a relevant available domain. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Who can register a .voyage domain?
Anyone can register a .voyage domain. There are no general eligibility limits for individuals, businesses, or organizations.
Are there restrictions on .voyage domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed characters, and reserved or taken names cannot be registered.
How much does a .voyage domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .voyage domain costs $5.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $67.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.