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About the .theater domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .theater domain
What is a .theater domain?
A generic gTLD for websites connected to theater, stage productions, or performing arts. It was launched as a non-sponsored extension, and registration is generally open with no special eligibility rules.
Who is a .theater domain for?
A .theater domain works well for theaters, performing arts venues, production companies, and event organizers who want a clear, memorable web address for showtimes, bookings, and promotions.
Why choose a .theater domain?
A .theater domain helps visitors quickly understand your siteâ€™s focus and can make your brand easier to remember. It offers a clear, professional option for websites, email addresses, and marketing materials as your business grows.
Domain information for .theater
TLD
.theater
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.theater domain FAQs
What does a .theater domain mean?
A .theater domain is a web address ending in .theater. Itâ€™s commonly used by theaters, stage productions, cinema venues, and related events to signal a performing arts or film focus.
Is a .theater domain trusted?
Yes. .theater is a valid top-level domain, so it works in browsers, email systems, and search engines like any other domain extension. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep registrations organized.
Is a .theater a good domain?
Yes, if your site is for a theater, performance venue, film project, or arts group. Search engines treat it the same as other domains for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .theater domain or .com domain?
Choose .theater if you want a name that matches a performance or cinema brand and can be more specific than .com. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition or your preferred .com name is available.
Who can register a .theater domain?
Anyone can register a .theater domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special membership or location requirements to buy one.
Are there restrictions on .theater domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters and cannot be a reserved or already-registered domain; the registry may also block some special names.
How much does a .theater domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .theater domain costs $11.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $74.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.