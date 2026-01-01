Help more people start their recovery with a .rehab domain

$41.99/yr$8.99/1st year
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For first year
.rehab

About the .rehab domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .rehab domain

What is a .rehab domain?

.rehab is a generic top-level domain intended for health, recovery, and rehabilitation-related sites. Itâ€™s open for general registration and has no special eligibility restrictions.

Who is a .rehab domain for?

A .rehab domain works well for rehabilitation centers, physical therapists, addiction recovery programs, and wellness clinics that want a clear, trusted online presence. It also suits related support services and community resources.

Why choose a .rehab domain?

A .rehab domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and can make your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear naming for websites, email, and marketing while giving your business a focused, professional web address.

Domain information for .rehab

TLD
.rehab
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.rehab domain FAQs

.rehab is a domain extension linked to rehabilitation services and recovery topics. Today it is often used by clinics, therapists, and support resources.
Yes. .rehab is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domains. Trust depends more on the website and owner than the extension.
Yes, if your site is clearly about rehab, recovery, or related services. Search engines treat .rehab the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .rehab if you want a domain that matches your service or topic closely. Choose .com if you want the widest recognition or the name you want is already available there.
Anyone can register a .rehab domain. There is no special professional license or membership required.
Standard domain rules apply, including valid characters and length limits set by the registry. Reserved or premium names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions.
At Hostinger, a .rehab domain costs $8.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $41.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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