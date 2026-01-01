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About the .property domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .property domain
What is a .property domain?
.property is a generic top-level domain originally intended for real estate sites, but now open for broader use. It has no general geographic eligibility rules, making it suitable for property listings, agencies, and related services.
Who is a .property domain for?
A .property domain works well for real estate agencies, property managers, investors, and developers who want a clear, professional online presence for listings, portfolios, and local market services.
Why choose a .property domain?
A .property domain helps make your websiteâ€™s purpose clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and trust. Itâ€™s a practical choice for web addresses, business email, and marketing as your presence expands.
Domain information for .property
TLD
.property
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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Itâ€™s a great alternative to .com â€“ generic and universal.
.property domain FAQs
What does a .property domain mean?
A .property domain is a generic top-level domain used for real estate, housing, and property-related sites. Today, people usually read it as a clear sign the site is about properties, listings, or services.
Is a .property domain trusted?
Yes. It is a valid top-level domain in the DNS root zone and is managed by an official registry. That means it works like other domains in browsers, email, and search engines.
Is a .property a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about real estate, rentals, property management, or related services. Search engines treat .property the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .property domain or .com domain?
Choose .property if you want a name that instantly describes a real-estate-focused site or if your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .property domain?
Anyone can register a .property domain. There is no general eligibility limit based on location, business type, or professional status.
Are there restrictions on .property domains?
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name can use letters, numbers, and hyphens, but not spaces or special symbols, and some reserved names may be blocked by the registry.
How much does a .property domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .property domain costs $19.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $159.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.