Register your .ng domain name
$32.99/yr$24.99/1st yearFor first year
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About the .ng domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .ng domain
What is a .ng domain?
.ng is Nigeria’s country-code top-level domain (ccTLD), managed by NiRA. It’s open for general use, though some second-level names such as .gov.ng and .edu.ng have eligibility rules or approval requirements.
Who is a .ng domain for?
.ng domains work well for Nigerian businesses, local startups, agencies, nonprofits, and personal brands that want a clear local identity and trust with audiences in Nigeria.
Why choose a .ng domain?
A .ng domain helps people identify your website as connected to Nigeria right away, supporting clarity and trust. It can strengthen brand recognition across your site, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .ng
TLD
.ng
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.ng domain FAQs
What does a .ng domain mean?
A .ng domain is Nigeria’s country-code top-level domain. It’s commonly used by Nigerian businesses, organizations, and individuals, but anyone can use it for a Nigeria-focused site.
Is a .ng domain trusted?
Yes. .ng is a valid country-code TLD with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust also depends on the website, not just the extension.
Is a .ng a good domain?
Yes, if your site is for Nigeria or an audience that expects a local connection. Search engines treat .ng the same as other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .ng domain or .com domain?
Choose .ng if you want a local Nigerian identity or the .com name is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar global extension for a broad or international audience.
Who can register a .ng domain?
A .ng domain is open to anyone to register. You do not need to be based in Nigeria to buy one.
Are there restrictions on .ng domains?
Yes. The name must follow registry rules, such as allowed characters and length limits. Reserved or protected names may not be available, and some second-level options can have extra requirements.
How much does a .ng domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .ng domain costs $24.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $32.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.