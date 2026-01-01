Honour the service with a .navy domain
$47.99/yr$32.99/1st yearFor first year
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About the .navy domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .navy domain
What is a .navy domain?
.navy is a generic top-level domain for maritime and naval-themed sites. It has no general registration restrictions, though its military association can make it a niche choice.
Who is a .navy domain for?
A .navy domain works well for military-related organizations, defense contractors, maritime projects, and veteran communities that want a clear, trusted identity. It’s also a strong fit for branded campaigns tied to the sea or service.
Why choose a .navy domain?
A .navy domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It offers a clear, memorable address that works well for websites, email, and marketing as your project grows.
Domain information for .navy
TLD
.navy
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.navy domain FAQs
What does a .navy domain mean?
A .navy domain is a branded web address tied to the word “navy.” It is commonly used for sites connected to naval topics, defense, or maritime communities.
Is a .navy domain trusted?
Yes. A .navy domain works like other valid domain extensions in browsers, email, and search. It is a real top-level domain with an official registry behind it.
Is a .navy a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about naval services, history, products, or communities. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .navy domain or .com domain?
Choose .navy if you want a specific match for a naval theme or if the name is easier to get. Choose .com if you want the broadest, most familiar option for general audiences.
Who can register a .navy domain?
Anyone can register a .navy domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility rules for most buyers.
Are there restrictions on .navy domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters, and some reserved or premium names may not be available.
How much does a .navy domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .navy domain costs $32.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $47.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.