Register your .ma domain name

$39.99/yr$34.99/1st year
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For first year
.ma

About the .ma domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .ma domain

What is a .ma domain?

.ma is Morocco’s country-code domain, managed by ANRT. It’s open to any person or business, but names must follow registry rules and can’t include restricted terms.

Who is a .ma domain for?

A .ma domain works well for businesses in Morocco, local service providers, e-commerce stores, and organizations targeting Moroccan audiences. It helps build a clear local identity and trust.

Why choose a .ma domain?

A .ma domain helps visitors quickly understand your website’s local relevance and makes your brand easier to remember. It can support trust, clear naming, and consistent use across your site, email, and marketing as you grow.

Domain information for .ma

TLD
.ma
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.ma domain FAQs

A .ma domain is Morocco’s country-code domain, so people usually read it as a sign of Moroccan identity or presence online. It is commonly used by businesses, organizations, and individuals linked to Morocco.
Yes. .ma is a valid country-code top-level domain with an official Moroccan registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Yes, if you want a web address tied to Morocco or a Moroccan audience. Search engines treat .ma the same as other TLDs, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Choose .ma if your site is focused on Morocco or you want a local identity. Choose .com if you want the broadest global recognition or your preferred name is more likely to be available.
.ma is open to anyone. Both individuals and organizations can register it, whether they are in Morocco or abroad.
Yes. Registrations must follow the registry’s naming rules, and some reserved names are blocked. Certain second-level extensions, such as government-related names, have stricter requirements.
At Hostinger, a .ma domain costs $34.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $39.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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