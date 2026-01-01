Reach German shoppers ready to buy with a .kaufen domain

$34.99/yr$5.99/1st year
Save 83%
For first year
.kaufen

About the .kaufen domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .kaufen domain

What is a .kaufen domain?

.kaufen is a generic top-level domain for “buy” in German. It’s open to general registration, making it a strong fit for shopping, sales, and marketplace sites.

Who is a .kaufen domain for?

A .kaufen domain works well for online shops, local retailers, marketplace sellers, and deal-focused brands that want a clear buying signal. It suits product listings, promotions, and e-commerce projects.

Why choose a .kaufen domain?

A .kaufen domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and can make your brand easier to remember. It offers a clear, professional option for websites, email addresses, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .kaufen

TLD
.kaufen
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.com

Build trust with the best-known domain names.

$19.99$0.01/1st yrCheck availability

.cloud

Showcase your technology project with .cloud.

$25.99$1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.shop

Start selling products online with .shop.

$34.99$0.99/1st yrCheck availability

.io

Register .io for your tech websites.

$74.99$31.99/1st yrCheck availability

.icu

Stay unique with .icu extension.

$15.99$1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.info

Create an informational website with .info.

$31.99$3.99/1st yrCheck availability

.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.

$31.99$2.99/1st yrCheck availability

.online

It’s a great alternative to .com – generic and universal.

$35.99$0.99/1st yrCheck availability

.kaufen domain FAQs

.kaufen is a German word that means “buy.” It’s commonly used for sales, shopping, and commerce-related websites, especially when the audience is German-speaking.
Yes. .kaufen is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website owner than on the extension.
Yes, if your website is focused on buying, selling, or a German-speaking audience. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Choose .kaufen if you want a name that clearly fits shopping or commerce in German. Choose .com if you want the widest global recognition or your preferred .kaufen name is unavailable.
Anyone can register a .kaufen domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility rules for most registrants.
Yes, standard domain rules apply, including allowed characters, length limits, and registry policies. Reserved or prohibited names may not be available, and the exact rules depend on the registry.
At Hostinger, a .kaufen domain costs $5.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $34.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.