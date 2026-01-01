Help patients find the care they need with a .hospital domain
$59.99/yr$50.99/1st yearFor first year
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About the .hospital domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .hospital domain
What is a .hospital domain?
.hospital is a generic top-level domain, originally intended for healthcare sites but now open for general registration. Itâ€™s often used by hospitals, clinics, and health services.
Who is a .hospital domain for?
A .hospital domain works well for hospitals, clinics, medical networks, and healthcare providers who want a clear, trusted online identity. Itâ€™s also a fit for patient portals and health services.
Why choose a .hospital domain?
A .hospital domain helps visitors understand your website instantly, builds trust through clear industry signaling, and makes your brand easier to recognize. Itâ€™s a practical choice for websites, email, and long-term growth.
Domain information for .hospital
TLD
.hospital
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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Itâ€™s a great alternative to .com â€“ generic and universal.
.hospital domain FAQs
What does a .hospital domain mean?
A .hospital domain signals a connection to hospitals, healthcare services, or health-related information. It was created as a generic top-level domain, and today itâ€™s usually used for medical organizations or related projects.
Is a .hospital domain trusted?
Yes. .hospital is a valid top-level domain with an ICANN registry agreement, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domains. Trust still depends on the website and its content.
Is a .hospital a good domain?
Yes, if your site serves hospitals, patients, or healthcare audiences. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so relevance, content quality, and site structure matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .hospital domain or .com domain?
Choose .hospital if you want a clear, topic-specific name and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general business.
Who can register a .hospital domain?
Anyone can register a .hospital domain. There is no public eligibility requirement that limits it to hospitals or healthcare providers.
Are there restrictions on .hospital domains?
Yes. Some names are reserved by the registry, and standard domain rules still apply, such as using only allowed characters and meeting length limits. Exact blocked names can vary by registrar and registry policy.
How much does a .hospital domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .hospital domain costs $50.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $59.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.