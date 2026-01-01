Connect with every hockey fan and player with a .hockey domain

$68.99/yr$8.99/1st year
Save 87%
For first year
.hockey

About the .hockey domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .hockey domain

What is a .hockey domain?

.hockey is a generic top-level domain for hockey-related sites, not a country code. It has no known eligibility limits, so it suits teams, leagues, fans, and businesses tied to the sport.

Who is a .hockey domain for?

A .hockey domain works well for hockey teams, leagues, coaches, equipment sellers, and fan sites who want a clear, sports-focused web address. It’s a practical fit for local programs and larger hockey businesses.

Why choose a .hockey domain?

A .hockey domain helps make your website’s purpose clear at a glance, supporting easier recognition and stronger brand recall. It can also work well across your site, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .hockey

TLD
.hockey
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.com

Build trust with the best-known domain names.

$19.99$0.01/1st yrCheck availability

.cloud

Showcase your technology project with .cloud.

$25.99$1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.shop

Start selling products online with .shop.

$34.99$0.99/1st yrCheck availability

.io

Register .io for your tech websites.

$74.99$31.99/1st yrCheck availability

.icu

Stay unique with .icu extension.

$15.99$1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.info

Create an informational website with .info.

$31.99$3.99/1st yrCheck availability

.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.

$31.99$2.99/1st yrCheck availability

.online

It’s a great alternative to .com – generic and universal.

$35.99$0.99/1st yrCheck availability

.hockey domain FAQs

A .hockey domain is a web address ending in .hockey. It’s commonly used for hockey teams, fans, leagues, shops, and events, and it signals a clear connection to the sport.
Yes. .hockey is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions. Trust depends more on your website and email setup than the ending itself.
Yes, if your site is about hockey or targets a hockey audience. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so content quality, relevance, and site structure matter more than the extension.
Choose .hockey if you want a name that clearly matches a hockey brand, event, or community. Choose .com if you want the widest recognition or your audience expects the most familiar extension.
Anyone can register a .hockey domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, clubs, and organizations without local or industry-based eligibility rules.
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed characters and can’t be a reserved or prohibited term set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .hockey domain costs $8.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $68.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.