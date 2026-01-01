Inspire healthier lives with a .fit domain

$34.99/yr$1.99/1st year
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For first year
.fit

About the .fit domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .fit domain

What is a .fit domain?

.fit is a generic top-level domain originally created for fitness-related sites, but it’s open for general registration worldwide.

Who is a .fit domain for?

A .fit domain works well for fitness trainers, gyms, wellness brands, sports coaches, and active-lifestyle projects that want a clear, memorable web address. It suits both personal brands and growing businesses.

Why choose a .fit domain?

A .fit domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It’s a practical choice for websites, emails, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .fit

TLD
.fit
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.fit domain FAQs

A .fit domain is a generic top-level domain that people usually read as “fit.” It’s commonly used for fitness, health, lifestyle, or any site that wants a short, clear name.
Yes. .fit is a valid top-level domain in the DNS root zone, and it is managed by an official registry. That means it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines.
Yes, if your brand, topic, or audience is closely tied to fitness or being fit. Search engines treat new TLDs like .fit the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .fit if you want a name that matches a fitness-focused brand or service. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you need broader recognition.
Anyone can register a .fit domain. It is not restricted to licensed businesses, fitness professionals, or members of a specific group.
Standard domain rules apply, such as valid characters, length limits, and names that cannot be registered if they are reserved. There are no special use restrictions for .fit beyond the registry’s normal naming rules.
At Hostinger, a .fit domain costs $1.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $34.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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