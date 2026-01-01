List and sell condos faster with a .condos domain
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About the .condos domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .condos domain
What is a .condos domain?
.condos is a generic top-level domain for condominium and real estate websites. Itâ€™s open for general registration, with no major eligibility limits, and is commonly used by property listings, developers, and housing services.
Who is a .condos domain for?
A .condos domain works well for real estate agents, property managers, condo developers, and housing associations who want to showcase listings, communities, or services. Itâ€™s a clear fit for property-focused websites.
Why choose a .condos domain?
A .condos domain helps visitors quickly understand your siteâ€™s focus and makes your brand easier to remember. It offers a clear, professional option for websites, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Domain information for .condos
TLD
.condos
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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Itâ€™s a great alternative to .com â€“ generic and universal.
.condos domain FAQs
What does a .condos domain mean?
A .condos domain is a web address ending used for condos, apartments, and real estate listings. It was created as a descriptive extension, but today itâ€™s mostly used to signal property-related content quickly.
Is a .condos domain trusted?
Yes. .condos is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and business behind it than on the ending.
Is a .condos a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about condos, property listings, or a related business. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .condos domain or .com domain?
Choose .condos if you want a clear property-focused web address and the exact .com is taken. Choose .com if you want the widest recognition and a more general name for a broader audience.
Who can register a .condos domain?
Anyone can register a .condos domain. There are no special eligibility requirements for individuals, businesses, or organizations.
Are there restrictions on .condos domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be available, use valid characters, and avoid reserved or premium registry names when those are set aside.
How much does a .condos domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .condos domain costs $45.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $67.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.