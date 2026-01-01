Grow your Turkish business with a .com-tr domain

$12.99/yr$7.99/1st year
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.com-tr

About the .com-tr domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .com-tr domain

What is a .com.tr domain?

.com.tr is Turkey’s second-level ccTLD under .tr, commonly used for commercial websites. Since 2022, it has been available without documents on a first-come, first-served basis, with TRABİS managing the .tr namespace.

Who is a .com.tr domain for?

A .com.tr domain works well for businesses in Turkey, local eCommerce stores, agencies, and service providers who want a trusted web presence. It’s a practical fit for companies targeting Turkish customers.

Why choose a .com.tr domain?

A .com.tr domain helps visitors identify your business in Turkey more clearly and supports a professional, locally relevant web address. It can improve recognition, trust, and consistency across websites, email, and marketing as you grow.

Domain information for .com.tr

TLD
.com.tr
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
IDN Domains

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.com.tr domain FAQs

A .com.tr domain is the commercial version of Turkey’s country-code extension. It is commonly used by businesses, brands, and services connected to Turkey.
Yes. .com.tr is a valid country-code TLD that appears in the DNS root and is managed under Turkey’s domain system. Browsers, email, and search engines handle it like other standard domains.
Yes, if your website is for a Turkish audience or a business linked to Turkey. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the TLD.
Choose .com.tr if you want a Turkey-focused identity or a name that fits local users. Choose .com if you want a global audience or the broader availability and recognition of a generic extension.
Eligibility depends on the current registry rules for .com.tr, which are set by Turkey’s domain authority. In practice, some registrations may require local presence or supporting documents.
Yes. .com.tr names must follow registry naming rules, and some terms may be reserved or need proof before registration. The exact requirements can vary by domain type and registry policy.
At Hostinger, a .com.tr domain costs $7.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $12.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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