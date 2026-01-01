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About the .catering domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .catering domain
What is a .catering domain?
.catering is a generic top-level domain for businesses and professionals in the catering and event food service industry. It is open for general registration, with no special geographic eligibility limits.
Who is a .catering domain for?
A .catering domain works well for caterers, event planners, restaurants, and meal delivery services that want a clear, professional online presence. It suits menus, bookings, and local business growth.
Why choose a .catering domain?
A .catering domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear website, email, and marketing use as your business grows and needs a simple, memorable web address.
Domain information for .catering
TLD
.catering
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.catering domain FAQs
What does a .catering domain mean?
A .catering domain is a descriptive web address for businesses or projects related to catering, food service, or event dining. It was created as a generic top-level domain, and today it’s mainly used to show a clear industry focus.
Is a .catering domain trusted?
Yes. .catering is a valid top-level domain managed under ICANN’s registry system, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and email setup than on the extension itself.
Is a .catering a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about catering, event food, or a related service. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevant content and clear branding matter more than the TLD.
Should I choose a .catering domain or .com domain?
Choose .catering if you want a name that instantly describes your service or if the .com version is already taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or general business use.
Who can register a .catering domain?
Anyone can register a .catering domain. There are no special eligibility rules for individuals or businesses.
Are there restrictions on .catering domains?
There are no special use restrictions tied to the extension itself. Like most domains, the name still must follow standard DNS rules, and some reserved names may be blocked by the registry.
How much does a .catering domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .catering domain costs $31.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $44.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.