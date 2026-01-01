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Marketing app templates

Whether you need to organize your own content strategy or build marketing tools for clients, start with customizable templates – and streamline your workflow.
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Content calendar

Content calendar

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Marketing app templates are pre-built web app layouts designed for building tools that help plan, create, and manage marketing activities – from social media schedulers and content calendars to UTM builders and blog post generators. They provide a starting structure that can be customized and powered by AI Builder built-in AI – no third-party accounts or technical setup required – to create your own marketing tools.

Marketing app templates can be used to build social media schedulers, content calendars, UTM builders, blog post generators, ad copy generators, email sequence builders, and more. They are suitable for managing your own marketing activities as well as for building and offering marketing tools to your clients.

No coding skills are required. With Hostinger AI Builder, you can customize templates simply by describing the changes you want. The AI will generate and update your web app based on your prompts.

You can create a working web app in minutes and refine it in hours depending on how much customization you want. The template provides the initial structure, while AI helps generate features and adjust the interface.

Marketing tools are particularly valuable to businesses and freelancers who need to streamline their workflow – use them for your own marketing activities and stop paying for expensive third-party tools, or take it further and offer your app as a paid service to clients and add a new revenue stream to your business.

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