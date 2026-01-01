ZincSearch is an open-source search engine developed in Go, serving as a lightweight alternative to Elasticsearch. It is designed for teams requiring fast full-text search without the need to operate a JVM-based cluster. It is delivered as a single binary, operates efficiently with less than 1GB of RAM, provides an Elasticsearch-compatible ingest API, and features a built-in Vue web UI for data indexing and query execution.

Self-hosting ZincSearch on your own VPS ensures that log data, document indexes, and search analytics remain under your control, simultaneously avoiding the costs and operational overhead associated with managed Elasticsearch or hosted search platforms. Furthermore, its schema-less design allows for the indexing of JSON documents within minutes of deployment.