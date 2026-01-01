Deploy Zenfeed in one click installation.
AI-powered RSS hub that summarizes, semantically searches, and routes your feeds into actionable alerts and briefings.
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What you can build with Zenfeed
Zenfeed ایک اوپن سورس AI انفارمیشن ہب ہے جو ایک کلاسک RSS ریڈر کو ذاتی LLM سیکرٹری کے ساتھ جوڑتا ہے۔ خام فیڈز میں ڈوبنے کے بجائے، ہر مضمون کو ایک قابل ترتیب پائپ لائن سے گزارا جاتا ہے جو مواد کا خلاصہ کرتا ہے، اسے حسب ضرورت پرامپٹس کے ساتھ درجہ بندی کرتا ہے، اور اسے ایک سیمنٹک انڈیکس میں ایمبیڈ کرتا ہے جسے آپ قدرتی زبان میں استفسار کر سکتے ہیں۔ ٹریکنگ کے قواعد من مانی موضوعات کو بار بار چلنے والے کاموں میں بدل دیتے ہیں جو شیڈول شدہ بریفنگز، مانیٹرنگ ڈائجسٹ، یا ویب ہک نوٹیفیکیشنز فراہم کرتے ہیں جب مماثل مواد ظاہر ہوتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر Zenfeed کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کی سبسکرپشن لسٹ، پڑھنے کی ہسٹری، اور آپ کی LLM API کی اس انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتی ہے جسے آپ کنٹرول کرتے ہیں۔ یہ ٹیمپلیٹ ویب UI، مستقل اسٹوریج کے ساتھ زین فیڈ انجن، اور ایک نجی RSSHub انسٹنس کو بنڈل کرتا ہے تاکہ آپ ہزاروں ذرائع کو سبسکرائب کر سکیں جو مقامی RSS فیڈز کو ظاہر نہیں کرتے ہیں۔
Key features of Zenfeed
AI summaries
Har article ko aik LLM se guzara jata hai jo aik mukhtasar summary banata hai taake aap ghanton ke bajaye minutes mein darjanon sources scan kar saken.
Semantic search
An embedding index allows you to query your reading history in natural language and bring up related stories from various feeds and over time.
Scheduled briefings
Configure recurring jobs that compile daily or weekly digests of what matters most and deliver them by email or webhook.
Topic monitoring
Define tracking rules with custom prompts that trigger notifications whenever new articles match a topic, company, or keyword.
Bundled RSSHub
A built-in RSSHub instance turns thousands of sites without native feeds into subscriptions you can pipe through the AI pipeline.
Open MCP server
Acts as a Model Context Protocol server so AI clients such as Cherry Studio can chat directly with your personal feed library.
Why run Zenfeed on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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