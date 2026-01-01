Yuvomi is an open-source family organizer that brings tasks, shared calendars, grocery lists, meal plans, recipes, budgets, and household notes into a single mobile-first progressive web app. Every module is independent, so you can use only the pieces that fit your household and ignore the rest.

Self-hosting Yuvomi on your own VPS keeps sensitive household data â€” schedules, receipts, contact lists, medical reminders â€” off third-party cloud services. The SQLite database supports optional AES-256 encryption at rest, and a built-in scheduler handles automatic backups so your family information stays private without giving up convenience.