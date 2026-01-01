Deploy yt-dlp Web UI in one click installation.
Self-hosted web frontend and RPC server for yt-dlp that downloads video and audio from 1,000+ sites.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with yt-dlp Web UI
yt-dlp Web UI ایک ہائی پرفارمنس براؤزر فرنٹ اینڈ اور JSON-RPC سرور ہے جو مشہور yt-dlp ڈاؤنلوڈر کے لیے ہے۔ یہ yt-dlp کی مکمل طاقت کو ایک صاف ستھرے ویب انٹرفیس کے ذریعے پیش کرتا ہے تاکہ آپ ڈاؤنلوڈز کو قطار میں لگا سکیں، حقیقی وقت میں پیشرفت کی نگرانی کر سکیں، آنے والی لائیو سٹریمز دیکھ سکیں، اور کمانڈ لائن کو چھوئے بغیر YouTube، Twitch، Vimeo، SoundCloud، اور سینکڑوں دیگر معاون سائٹس سے ویڈیوز حاصل کر سکیں۔
اسے اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ ڈیسک ٹاپ انسٹالرز، براؤزر ایکسٹینشنز جو ہر سائٹ کی تبدیلی کے ساتھ خراب ہو جاتے ہیں، اور اشتہار سے چلنے والے آن لائن ڈاؤنلوڈرز سے آزاد ہو جاتے ہیں۔ فائلیں براہ راست ڈیٹا سینٹر بینڈوتھ پر سرور اسٹوریج پر پہنچتی ہیں، RPC سرور آپ کو آٹومیشن کو اسکرپٹ کرنے دیتا ہے، اور ایک بلٹ ان کیو کیپ باکس پر مشترکہ وسائل کی حفاظت کرتا ہے۔
Key features of yt-dlp Web UI
Powered by yt-dlp
Built on yt-dlp, supporting downloads from YouTube, Twitch, Vimeo, SoundCloud, and over a thousand other video and audio sites.
Real-time queue
Track every active and pending download with live progress, ETA, and speed updates streamed over WebSockets.
Format selection
Select precise video and audio formats, extract audio only, override output filenames, or pass secure custom yt-dlp arguments for each download.
JSON-RPC server
A scriptable RPC endpoint allows you to initiate downloads from cron jobs, scripts, or third-party clients without needing to use the UI.
Concurrency limits
Configurable queue size keeps simultaneous downloads under control so a large playlist will not exhaust VPS bandwidth or disk I/O.
Token-based auth
Built-in JWT authentication protects the web UI and RPC endpoints behind a generated username and password.
Why run yt-dlp Web UI on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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