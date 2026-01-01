YOURLS (Your Own URL Shortener) is a compact, independent PHP application that allows you to operate your very own URL shortening service on your domain. Unlike other commercial services, YOURLS ensures all click data and link management remain completely under your control â€” no rate limits, no subscription charges, and absolutely no third-party tracking of your audience.

Beyond just basic shortening, YOURLS comes with built-in click tracking, referrer analytics, and a REST API for programmatic link management. An active community has developed more than 300 plugins, covering everything from QR code generation to geolocation redirects, which makes YOURLS one of the most versatile self-hosted link shorteners out there.