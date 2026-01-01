Deploy YaCy with one-click installation.
Self-hosted, peer-to-peer web search engine that indexes and searches the web without central servers or tracking.
Choose a VPS plan for YaCy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with YaCy
YaCy is a fully distributed, peer-to-peer web search engine that runs entirely on your own server. Unlike Google or Bing, there is no central authority controlling search results — each YaCy instance crawls and indexes the web independently while connecting to a shared global index maintained by thousands of other YaCy peers. Search queries are hashed before being shared with peers, keeping searches private by design.
Self-hosting YaCy gives you a private search appliance with no tracking, no advertising influence on rankings, and no query logs sent to third parties. It also works as an intranet search engine, indexing HTTP, FTP, and SMB resources on a local network without internet connectivity.
Key features of YaCy
Peer-to-peer index
Each YaCy node joins a global distributed index, sharing crawled pages with peers and receiving results in return — no central server required.
Built-in web crawler
Configurable crawl schedules and depth controls to continuously index domains and keep your local search results fresh and relevant.
Privacy-first search
Search queries are hashed before being shared with the P2P network, preventing any peer from identifying what you searched for.
Intranet search mode
Index and search internal HTTP, FTP, and SMB resources on a local network without exposing any data to the public internet.
Scriptable REST API
Every admin function is accessible via XML and JSON REST endpoints, enabling automation and custom search portal integrations.
Why run YaCy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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