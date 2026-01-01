WireMock is an open-source HTTP API simulator that allows engineering teams to replace real services with programmable mocks. You can define stubs through a REST API or JSON files, match incoming requests by URL, headers, query parameters, cookies, or body content, and return dynamic responses generated with Handlebars templating. It also enables recording real traffic and replaying it later to reproduce production scenarios offline.

Self-hosting WireMock on your own VPS provides every team with a shared mock environment for contract testing, demo data, third-party API stand-ins, and chaos scenarios such as latency injection or malformed payloads. Persistent volumes ensure your mapping definitions, response files, and custom extensions remain intact across redeployments, so your test fixtures travel with the server.