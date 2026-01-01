Deploy Wealthfolio in one click installation.
Open-source personal investment tracker for portfolios, net worth, and financial performance analytics.
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What you can build with Wealthfolio
Wealthfolio is a privacy-first, open-source investment tracker that consolidates holdings from multiple brokers and banks into a single dashboard. It tracks portfolio performance, net worth, dividends, and income, and benchmarks your returns against indexes like the S&P 500 â€” all without sending your financial data to a third-party cloud.
Self-hosting Wealthfolio on your own VPS puts you in complete control of your financial records. The application stores everything in a local SQLite database, making backups straightforward and eliminating subscription fees. With support for CSV imports, Monte Carlo simulations for retirement planning, and built-in portfolio rebalancing recommendations, it covers the full spectrum of personal investment management.
Key features of Wealthfolio
Multi-broker consolidation
Aggregate holdings from multiple brokers and bank accounts into one unified dashboard, with CSV import support for easy onboarding.
Portfolio performance analysis
Compare account performance against major indexes such as the S&P 500 and track time-weighted returns across your entire investment history.
Net worth tracking
Monitor all assets and liabilities together to get an accurate, up-to-date picture of your total financial position over time.
Dividend and income monitoring
Automatically track dividend payments and interest income across all holdings, giving you a clear view of your passive income streams.
Retirement planning tools
Run Monte Carlo simulations and FIRE projections to stress-test your savings strategy and estimate when you can reach financial independence.
Portfolio rebalancing
Set target asset allocation percentages and receive rebalancing recommendations that keep your portfolio aligned with your investment strategy.
Why run Wealthfolio on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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