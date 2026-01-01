WatchState is an open-source tool specifically designed for households that operate more than one media server. Instead of relying on services like Trakt or other third-party platforms, it directly communicates with Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby APIs to ensure play states, resume positions, and watch history remain consistent across every backend you connect.

Self-hosting WatchState on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS) ensures that your account tokens, viewing data, and all webhook traffic stay entirely under your control. The container provides a web user interface (UI) for adding backends, supports both many-to-many or one-way synchronization, and integrates scheduled imports with real-time webhook events, so that changes propagate within mere seconds.