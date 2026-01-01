Deploy ViewTube with one-click installation.
Sleek, privacy-friendly alternative YouTube front-end for watching videos and managing subscriptions without ads or tracking.
Choose a VPS plan for ViewTube
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ViewTube
ViewTube YouTube ke liye aik open-source, privacy ka ehtram karne wala mutabadil front-end hai. Yeh aap ko aik saaf suthre, jadeed interface ke zariye channels ko search karne, dekhne aur follow karne ki ijazat deta hai jo video data ko proxy karta hai taake YouTube aap ka IP address, browser fingerprint, ya watch history kabhi na dekh sake. Invidious aur Piped APIs par banaya gaya, yeh aik polished Vue-based player ko SponsorBlock segment skipping aur DeArrow thumbnail cleanup ke saath milata hai.
Apne VPS par ViewTube ko self-host karna aap ko aik zaati, ad-free YouTube experience deta hai jis par aap ka mukammal control hota hai. Aik local account system aap ki subscriptions, history, aur playlists ko Google account ke bajaye aap ke apne MongoDB database mein store karta hai, jabke Redis responses ko tez rakhta hai. RSS-style channel following aap ko youtube.com khole baghair creators ke saath update rehne deta hai.
Key features of ViewTube
No ads or tracking
Videos stream through your own server, so there are no pre-roll or mid-roll ads and YouTube never sees your IP or browser fingerprint.
Subscriptions without Google
Create a local account to follow channels, build playlists, and track history â€” all stored in your own database, not a Google account.
SponsorBlock and DeArrow
Automatically skip sponsor segments, intros, and self-promos, and replace clickbait thumbnails and titles with crowd-sourced alternatives.
Modern video player
A polished Vue-based player supports quality and codec selection, playback speed, theater mode, and keyboard shortcuts.
Invidious and Piped
Fetches data through multiple Invidious and Piped backends, automatically falling back between instances for reliable playback.
Why run ViewTube on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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