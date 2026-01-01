Deploy useSend in one click installation.
Open-source email sending infrastructure — self-host your transactional and marketing email platform.
Choose a VPS plan for useSend
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with useSend
useSend is an open-source alternative to Resend, SendGrid, and Postmark that lets you own your entire email sending stack. Built on Next.js with AWS SES as the delivery backend, it provides a clean REST API and SMTP gateway for both transactional and marketing emails — without per-email fees or vendor lock-in.
Self-hosting useSend on your VPS puts your sending domains, subscriber lists, and email analytics entirely under your control. You get a unified dashboard for monitoring deliverability, managing domains, handling bounces and webhooks, and scheduling campaigns — all from infrastructure you own.
Key features of useSend
REST API & SMTP
Send emails via a developer-friendly REST API or standard SMTP — drop-in compatible with existing applications and email libraries.
Delivery analytics
Track delivered, opened, clicked, and bounced emails in real time with a built-in analytics dashboard.
Domain management
Add and verify custom sending domains with DNS record guidance, keeping email reputation tied to your own infrastructure.
Scheduled sending
Queue emails for future delivery using the Schedule API, enabling drip campaigns and time-zone-aware transactional flows.
Webhook events
Receive real-time delivery events — bounces, complaints, opens, and clicks — through configurable webhooks for downstream processing.
Why run useSend on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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