Deploy Unmanic in one click installation.
Self-hosted media library optimizer jo files ko aapke pasandeeda formats mein automatically transcode aur convert karta hai.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Unmanic
Unmanic ایک سیلف ہوسٹڈ میڈیا لائبریری آپٹیمائزیشن ٹول ہے جو خود بخود آپ کی فائلوں کو اسکین کرتا ہے اور انہیں FFmpeg کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے مستقل فارمیٹس میں ٹرانسکوڈ کرتا ہے۔ فائلوں کو دستی طور پر تبدیل کرنے یا اسکرپٹس لکھنے کے بجائے، Unmanic مسلسل ایک لائبریری ڈائریکٹری کی نگرانی کرتا ہے، ایسی فائلوں کی نشاندہی کرتا ہے جو آپ کے کنفیگر کردہ آؤٹ پٹ پری سیٹس سے میل نہیں کھاتیں، اور انہیں پروسیسنگ کے لیے قطار میں لگاتا ہے — یہ سب ایک ویب انٹرفیس کے ذریعے منظم ہوتا ہے۔
Unmanic کو VPS پر سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کو اپنے میڈیا کلیکشن کے لیے ایک ہمیشہ آن کنورژن پائپ لائن ملتی ہے۔ چاہے آپ ویڈیو کوڈیکس کو معیاری بنا رہے ہوں، فائل کے سائز کو کم کر رہے ہوں، یا DVR ریکارڈنگز پر کارروائی کر رہے ہوں، Unmanic آپ کی ڈیسک ٹاپ مشین کو آن رکھنے کی ضرورت کے بغیر پس منظر میں کاموں کو سنبھالتا ہے۔
Key features of Unmanic
Automated library scanning
Unmanic keeps scanning your media directory and queues files that do not match your configured output presets for processing.
FFmpeg-powered transcoding
Transcode video and audio to any format or codec supported by FFmpeg, including H.264, H.265, AV1, and AAC.
Plugin system
Extend Unmanic with community plugins for removing commercials, renaming files, compressing archives, and more.
Real-time file monitor
New or modified files are detected automatically, ensuring that freshly added media is queued for processing without manual intervention.
Task queue management
Manage concurrent conversion jobs with a visual queue showing live progress, estimated time, and processing history.
Why run Unmanic on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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