Deploy Unleash in one click installation.
Open-source feature flag management platform for safe, gradual feature rollouts across any tech stack.
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What you can build with Unleash
Unleash ایک انٹرپرائز-گریڈ اوپن سورس فیچر مینجمنٹ پلیٹ فارم ہے جس پر 1,000 سے زیادہ تنظیموں کی ٹیمیں بھروسہ کرتی ہیں۔ یہ کوڈ کی تعیناتی کو فیچر ایکٹیویشن سے الگ کرتا ہے — کسی بھی وقت پروڈکشن میں بھیجیں اور مخصوص صارفین، فیصد رول آؤٹس، یا ماحول کے لیے ویب کنٹرول پلین کے ذریعے فیچرز کو منتخب طور پر فعال کریں، بغیر دوبارہ تعیناتی کے۔
Unleash کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے تمام فلیگ کنفیگریشن اور صارف کو ہدف بنانے کا ڈیٹا آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر میں رہتا ہے۔ ہر بڑی زبان اور فریم ورک کو کور کرنے والے 15+ آفیشل SDKs کے ساتھ، آپ کی پوری انجینئرنگ تنظیم ایک مستقل ورک فلو کے ساتھ فیچر فلیگز کو اپنا سکتی ہے — A/B ٹیسٹنگ اور کینری ریلیز سے لے کر ہنگامی کِل سوئچز تک۔
Key features of Unleash
Gradual rollouts
Expose features to a configurable percentage of users and expand coverage incrementally, catching issues before they affect everyone.
15+ official SDKs
Native SDKs for Node.js, Java, Python, Go, .NET, Ruby, iOS, Android, and more keep flag evaluation fast and local.
Environment targeting
Maintain independent flag states per environment — development, staging, production — from a single control plane without duplicating configuration.
Activation strategies
Target by user ID, IP range, hostname, or custom context fields to control precisely who sees each feature.
Full audit log
Every flag change is recorded with author and timestamp, giving you a complete history for debugging and compliance.
Why run Unleash on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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