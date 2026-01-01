Ubooquity is a free, cross-platform home server designed for your ebooks, comics, magazines, and PDFs. It scans your library folders, creates browsable thumbnails and metadata, and then makes all your content available through a neat web reader that supports EPUB, CBZ, CBR, PDF, and more â€” plus an OPDS feed for mobile reading apps that prefer their own interface.

By self-hosting Ubooquity on a VPS, you can keep your reading library private and accessible at all times. It comes with multi-user support, role-based access control, and a built-in browser-based comic reader specially optimized for seamless full-screen page-flipping across desktops, tablets, and phones.