Deploy TubeSync in one click installation.
Automatically sync and download YouTube channels and playlists to your VPS like a PVR for online video.
Choose a VPS plan for TubeSync
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with TubeSync
TubeSync YouTube ke liye ek self-hosted PVR-style tool hai jo channels aur playlists ko monitor karta hai aur naye videos publish hote hi unhein automatically download kar leta hai. Yeh online content ke liye DVR ki tarah kaam karta hai, aapki media library ko manual intervention ke baghair update rakhta hai.
TubeSync ko VPS par self-host karne ka matlab hai ke downloads background mein musalsal chalte rehte hain jab aapke devices off hon. Yeh Plex aur Jellyfin media servers ke saath integrate hota hai, metadata aur thumbnails ko automatically handle karta hai, aur storage space bachane ke liye keyword filtering aur quality cutoffs ko support karta hai.
Key features of TubeSync
Automatic channel sync
Monitor YouTube channels and playlists and download new videos automatically as soon as they are published.
Plex & Jellyfin integration
Downloaded videos are organized with proper metadata and thumbnails for seamless import into Plex or Jellyfin libraries.
Quality control
Set maximum resolution cutoffs and format preferences to balance video quality against available storage space.
Keyword filtering
Filter which videos to download based on title keywords, excluding content that doesn't match your interests.
Why run TubeSync on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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